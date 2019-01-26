Overview

Dr. Alicia Terando, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Terando works at Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, CA with other offices in Columbus, OH and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.