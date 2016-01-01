See All Cardiologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Alicia Topoll, MD

Cardiology
Overview of Dr. Alicia Topoll, MD

Dr. Alicia Topoll, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Topoll works at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Topoll's Office Locations

    Upmc Presbyterian
    200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-6136
    UPMC Mercy Hospital
    1400 Locust St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 232-8111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alicia Topoll, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124280573
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
