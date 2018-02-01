See All Dermatologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Alicia Zalka, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (12)
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alicia Zalka, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Zalka works at Dermatology Associates Of W CT in Danbury, CT with other offices in Newtown, CT and New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates Of W CT
    73 Sand Pit Rd Ste 207, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 350-4152
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dermatology Assoc of Western Ct PC
    170 Mount Pleasant Rd Ste 201, Newtown, CT 06470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-4151
    Dermatology Associates of Western Ct
    120 Park Lane Rd Ste A203, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-4151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2018
    Who knew going to a doctor could be such a nice experience. Dr. Zalka is sweet, compassionate, knowledgable and an all around great doctor. The office is beautifully decorated, clean and calming. Dr. Zalka is a great diagnostician and made me feel so comfortable. The office employees were helpful as well. I wouldn't go anywhere else for my dermatological needs.
    Myrna in Danbury — Feb 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alicia Zalka, MD
    About Dr. Alicia Zalka, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740285097
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zalka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zalka has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

