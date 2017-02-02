Overview

Dr. Alicja Harbut, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Harbut works at Kochanowsky & Truscinski PC in New Britain, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.