Dr. Alicja Ignatowicz, DO

Hospital Medicine
5.0 (3)
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alicja Ignatowicz, DO

Dr. Alicja Ignatowicz, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Campus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Ignatowicz works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ignatowicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alicja Ignatowicz, DO

    • Hospital Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972984201
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Georgia Campus, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignatowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ignatowicz works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ignatowicz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ignatowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ignatowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ignatowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ignatowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

