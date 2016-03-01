Dr. Kraska-Cwikla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicja Kraska-Cwikla, MD
Overview of Dr. Alicja Kraska-Cwikla, MD
Dr. Alicja Kraska-Cwikla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Lublin and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Kraska-Cwikla works at
Dr. Kraska-Cwikla's Office Locations
Med-peds Specialists S.c.15614 S Harlem Ave Ste D, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 444-0097
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is great doctor!!!
About Dr. Alicja Kraska-Cwikla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Polish
- 1093802712
Education & Certifications
- Akademia Medyczna, Lublin
Dr. Kraska-Cwikla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kraska-Cwikla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraska-Cwikla speaks Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraska-Cwikla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraska-Cwikla.
