Overview

Dr. Alicja Poleszak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elmwood Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pomeranian Academy of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Poleszak works at Alicja Barbara Poleszak M.D. in Elmwood Park, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.