Dr. Alidad Arabshahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alidad Arabshahi, MD
Dr. Alidad Arabshahi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They completed their residency with Otolaryngology
Dr. Arabshahi works at
Dr. Arabshahi's Office Locations
-
1
Potomac Audiology LLC14000 Crown Ct Ste 201, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 499-8787
-
2
Potomac ENT6371 Little River Tpke Fl 1, Alexandria, VA 22312 DirectionsTuesday1:30pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Potomac Ear Nose and Throat2070 Old Bridge Rd Ste 103, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 499-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Arbshahi on 6 Jun 2022. He has treated my chronic rhinitis with polyps, sleep apnea, and jugular bulb dehiscence for more than 15 years. During this visit and every visit, I am convinced that he deserves my highest possible recommendation. He is knowledgeable, decisive, and efficient, while also being gentle, respectful, and caring. My ailments would be debilitating without his ongoing professional and effective care.
About Dr. Alidad Arabshahi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1235200155
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
