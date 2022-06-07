Overview of Dr. Alidad Arabshahi, MD

Dr. Alidad Arabshahi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They completed their residency with Otolaryngology



Dr. Arabshahi works at POTOMAC EAR NOSE AND THROAT in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Lake Ridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.