Dr. Alidad Ghiassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alidad Ghiassi, MD
Overview of Dr. Alidad Ghiassi, MD
Dr. Alidad Ghiassi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ghiassi works at
Dr. Ghiassi's Office Locations
-
1
Lacusc Medical Center1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 226-7346
-
2
Ghiassi MD Incorporated11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 702, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 824-1261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghiassi?
Wow! I have just been to this doctor for a consult, and have never had such a great experience with a physician. I was treated with such respect and consideration. Dr Ghiassi is brilliant, humble and a shining example of the idyllic doctor-patient relationship. I have pretty bad trust issues with doctors from past experiences and Dr Ghiassi made me feel totally comfortable in one hour. I have never had this level of trust so quickly. I feel very comfortable in this surgeon’s care.
About Dr. Alidad Ghiassi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1467464156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghiassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiassi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiassi works at
Dr. Ghiassi speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiassi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.