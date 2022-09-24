Dr. Aliese Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliese Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aliese Smith, MD
Dr. Aliese Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
1
Comprehensive OBGYN8880 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 100, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 753-2411
2
Ruel T Stoessel MD PA232 S Main St, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 996-9573
3
Pre-Birth Centers of America8645 N Military Trl Ste 508, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 630-8001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is AMAZING! I feel like l could write a short book on her..but simply wouldn’t want to loose the readers. Professional, Thorough, confident knowledgeable, patient, attentive efficient, great listener, responsive, and simply caring! I was so discouraged after a traumatic & insensitive experience with a previous doctor. Although Dr. Smith wasn’t dismissive of where the experience landed me…she didn’t pride herself in the short comings of the previous doctor. Instead, she created a comforting safe place & 1st experience for me. I’ve been & will remain a patient here & recommend anyone.
About Dr. Aliese Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952689804
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
