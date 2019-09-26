Dr. Ladha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alim Ladha, MD
Overview of Dr. Alim Ladha, MD
Dr. Alim Ladha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ladha works at
Dr. Ladha's Office Locations
-
1
Basin Neurosurgical and Spine Associates8050 E Highway 191 Ste 203, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 617-4551
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ladha and his staff took excellent care of me, everything I needed and where more than helpful! Sharon and Stacy are amazing. For the negative reviews, remember to be respectful, polite and that they are people also. Also it would be wise to understand a doctor always knows more than you do. That's why you find yourself in his office.
About Dr. Alim Ladha, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093935975
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.