Dr. Alina Basnet, MD
Overview of Dr. Alina Basnet, MD
Dr. Alina Basnet, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Basnet's Office Locations
Upstate University Hospital750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-8200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hematology-oncology603 Seneca St, Oneida, NY 13421 Directions (315) 361-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Alina Basnet, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871914465
Education & Certifications
- KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
