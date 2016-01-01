See All Hematologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Alina Basnet, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alina Basnet, MD

Dr. Alina Basnet, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Basnet works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Oneida, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basnet's Office Locations

    Upstate University Hospital
    750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Hematology-oncology
    603 Seneca St, Oneida, NY 13421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 361-1041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nausea
Anemia
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Nausea
Anemia
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alina Basnet, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871914465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
