Dr. Alina Basnet, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Basnet works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Oneida, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.