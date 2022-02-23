Overview of Dr. Alina Di Liddo, MD

Dr. Alina Di Liddo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Di Liddo works at Sawgrass Pediatrics in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.