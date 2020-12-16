Overview of Dr. Alina Fuchs, MD

Dr. Alina Fuchs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Fuchs works at Boro Park Ob/Gyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.