Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galliano Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD
Overview of Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD
Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.
Dr. Galliano Pardo works at
Dr. Galliano Pardo's Office Locations
-
1
Beaches TMS and Brain Health4141 Southpoint Dr E Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 853-5867
-
2
Beaches Behavioral1909 Beach Blvd Ste 201, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 853-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to more psychiatrists than I can count after 25 years of anxiety and depression. Dr. Galliano-Pardo is wonderful. She takes time to get to know her clients and create relationships. I believe she really wants her patients to get well. She is willing to discuss alternative treatment modalities (i.e. TMS, esketamine) and try different medication protocols until you feel better! Jasmine and Claire are such caring and supportive team members as well!
About Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073540993
Education & Certifications
- State Psychiatric Hospital, San Juan, Pr (Upr School Of Medicine)
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
