Dr. Alina Ghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Ghani, MD
Overview of Dr. Alina Ghani, MD
Dr. Alina Ghani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Ghani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ghani's Office Locations
-
1
Laredo Physicians Group - General Surgery10710 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 489-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghani?
About Dr. Alina Ghani, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1265846901
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghani works at
Dr. Ghani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.