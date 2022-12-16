Overview of Dr. Alina Huang, MD

Dr. Alina Huang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Arlington, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.