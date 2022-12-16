Dr. Alina Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alina Huang, MD
Dr. Alina Huang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists- Arlington1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 170, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 894-3800
-
2
Virginia Cancer Specialists, Alexandria, VA4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1018, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (571) 483-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
I have been under Dr Huang's attentive care for about seven years since I was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. I have always found her to be exceptional in terms of her professional expertise, sincere interest and caring for each individual patient, and good natured support for her patients during a very difficult time in their lives.
About Dr. Alina Huang, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134389802
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University - Providence, Rhode Island
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.