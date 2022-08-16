Dr. Alina Justiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Justiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Alina Justiz, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery, Purcell Municipal Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Justiz works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Pain Physicians PC1215 Crossroads Blvd Ste 100, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 310-2715
-
2
Norman Office3101 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 102, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 606-8920
-
3
Oklahoma Pain Physicians1401 N 4th Ave Ste 106, Purcell, OK 73080 Directions (405) 657-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Justiz?
Dr. Justiz and the staff are very helpful and always make sure you are taking the correct medications, it is amazing how they care about the patient.
About Dr. Alina Justiz, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053405951
Education & Certifications
- Florida
- Tampa General Hospital
- Med Coll of WI
- Florida International University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justiz works at
Dr. Justiz speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Justiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.