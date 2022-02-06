Dr. Alina Robert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Robert, MD
Overview
Dr. Alina Robert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center and Valor Health.
Locations
St. Luke's Idaho Cardiology Associates300 E Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 322-1680
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- Valor Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robert cleared a 95% blockage and placed a stent immediately subsequent to my heart attack. Doctors are not fortune tellers and so though I had three blockages that we knew about, the clot happened in the artery that was only 10% blocked with plaque. This happens because sometimes a 60% blockage of plaque is more stable than a 10% as it's been there a while and less likely to have a piece come loose. If a small adhesion occurs on the build up, the body sees it as an injury and tries to clot it the same as it would any other bleeding. I also had restenosis (essentially a rejection of the stent) and this she reopened with angioplasty 5 months later. We spoke frequently and she always gave me first class attention. I venture to say she saved me ... twice! She is a charming person who cares deeply about her patients and their families. The negative comments here are inexplicable to me. I'll stick with her just as far as I go and I trust her implicitly.
About Dr. Alina Robert, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Robert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.