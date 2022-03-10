Overview of Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD

Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Stanciu works at Advanced Eye Care & Laser Center in Estero, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.