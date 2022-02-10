Dr. Urman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alina Urman, DO
Overview of Dr. Alina Urman, DO
Dr. Alina Urman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ.
Dr. Urman works at
Dr. Urman's Office Locations
New Leaf Nutrition LLC110 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 265-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cut my finger badly one early morning, and saw Dr. Urman for three stitches. She did these neatly and efficiently, and showed sincere care and compassion for me as a patient. That ability to empathize with me won my respect and admiration. I had to return twice for visits and stitch removal, and she maintained her high level of professional and personal care.
About Dr. Alina Urman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1871908525
Dr. Urman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Urman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.