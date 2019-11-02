Dr. Alinda Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alinda Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alinda Cox, MD
Dr. Alinda Cox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
- 1 4315 James Casey St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 406-7336
Austin Regional Clinic PA22420 Interstate 35 Ste 203, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (737) 404-0347
Austin Office3828 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been her patient for more than a year now. She makes me feel comfortable during each visit. Dr. Alinda Cox is warm, friendly, knowledgeable, listens to me and is genuinely caring. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Alinda Cox, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346256625
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.