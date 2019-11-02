Overview of Dr. Alinda Cox, MD

Dr. Alinda Cox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.