Overview of Dr. Aline Benjamin, MD

Dr. Aline Benjamin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Benjamin works at ALINE S BENJAMIN MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.