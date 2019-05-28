Dr. Aline Charabaty-Pishvaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aline Charabaty-Pishvaian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aline Charabaty-Pishvaian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medstar-georgetown Medical Center3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (201) 981-5007Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian?
Excellent
About Dr. Aline Charabaty-Pishvaian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285619080
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- St Raphael Hospital
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian works at
Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.