Overview

Dr. Aline Charabaty-Pishvaian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Charabaty-Pishvaian works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.