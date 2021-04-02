See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Aline Herlopian, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.4 (5)
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aline Herlopian, MD

Dr. Aline Herlopian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herlopian's Office Locations

    800 Howard Ave Lowr Level, New Haven, CT 06519 (203) 785-3865
    Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog
    789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 (203) 688-2495
    Ynhh Neurology Infusion Fairfield
    75 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield, CT 06825 (877) 925-3637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Concussion
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Concussion

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Herlopian is the best neurologist that I've had in my 30+ years living with epilepsy. She sincerely cares about her patients and spends time explaining things that most neurologists do not, in my experience at least. Patient education is very important to her. She is terrific.
    — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Aline Herlopian, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790063899
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
