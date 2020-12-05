Dr. Ketefian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aline Ketefian, MD
Overview of Dr. Aline Ketefian, MD
Dr. Aline Ketefian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Ketefian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ketefian's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Lamc4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-2254Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 55 S Lake Ave Fl 9, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 440-9161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ketefian?
I’m in my mid-30s and knew that I would need help getting pregnant. Through Kaiser’s Dept. of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, I got an appointment with Dr. Ketefian in Feb. She was kind, thorough, and patient from the very beginning. As I was scheduled to do my 1st IUI, elective procedures were put on hold due to COVID. Dr. Ketefian took the time to walk us through the clinic’s procedures and checked in by phone and email. Once the clinic opened again in May, the staff was incredibly organized from the receptionist on up. After 2 failed IUI rounds, we regrouped with Dr. Ketefian and decided to pursue IVF. Kaiser offers this service through the HRC Fertility Clinic. It’s seamless because Dr. Ketefian would continue to see us at HRC and our health info would be transferred. Like previous times, we met with Dr. Ketefian to walk us through the IVF process. As we waited for the new cycle to start, I got pregnant naturally in the interim! We are thankful Dr. Ketefian and the staff!
About Dr. Aline Ketefian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356502264
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketefian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketefian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ketefian works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketefian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketefian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketefian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketefian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.