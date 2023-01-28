Overview of Dr. Aliona Rudys, MD

Dr. Aliona Rudys, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Med Institute Kaunas Lithuania and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.