Overview of Dr. Alireza Abdolmohammadi, MD

Dr. Alireza Abdolmohammadi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Abdolmohammadi works at Solace Cancer Care in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.