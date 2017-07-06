Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD
Overview of Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD
Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Ace Peridontics PC10752 N 89th Pl Ste 214, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 391-8222
- 2 1968 N Peart Rd Ste 8, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 391-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great and amazing doctor! Will recommend to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881675916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ahmadieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmadieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmadieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmadieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmadieh.
