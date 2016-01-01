Dr. Aminsharifi accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, MD
Overview of Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, MD
Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Aminsharifi's Office Locations
- 1 2050 E 96th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-5600
-
2
Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center Lp15 Hope Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-8887
-
3
Mshmc-rehab Hospital500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-8887Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
About Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
