Overview of Dr. Alireza Behboudi, DO

Dr. Alireza Behboudi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Behboudi works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.