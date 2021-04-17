Dr. Alireza Falahati-Nini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falahati-Nini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Falahati-Nini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alireza Falahati-Nini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn
Dr. Falahati-Nini works at
Locations
Utah Endocrinology5926 Fashion Point Dr Ste 120, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5597
Utah Endocrinology629 Quality Dr Ste 204, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5595
Utah Endocrinology470 E 3900 S Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5596Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I must say I do not understand the antipathy of so many reviewers. First of all, it has never mattered to me whether my doctor's office looks like a luxury acommodation - it is only some place to meet with the doctor. Second of all, Dr Falahati is gregarious and friendly person by nature - no hint of arrogance, and he exhibits a wonderfull exuberance for medicine. Finally, what is wrong with Telemedicine. When I found out my second appointment would be online I was thrilled - it saves me an hour drive, and my regular physician handles my annual physical exam.
About Dr. Alireza Falahati-Nini, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, German and Persian
- 1417989971
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn
- Hennepin County Medical Center Minneapolis MN
- Reading Hospital and Medical Center Reading PA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falahati-Nini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falahati-Nini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falahati-Nini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falahati-Nini works at
Dr. Falahati-Nini has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falahati-Nini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Falahati-Nini speaks German and Persian.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Falahati-Nini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falahati-Nini.
