Overview of Dr. Alireza Farpour, MD

Dr. Alireza Farpour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Farpour works at CHESAPEAKE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.