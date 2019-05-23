Overview of Dr. Alireza Khazaeizadeh, MD

Dr. Alireza Khazaeizadeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Khazaeizadeh works at Vital Urgent Care, INC in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Woods, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.