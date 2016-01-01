See All Vascular Neurologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD

Vascular Neurology
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD

Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.

Dr. Minagar works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Minagar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lsuhsc Shreveport
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 675-7737
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Carotid Ultrasound
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Carotid Ultrasound
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447283734
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minagar works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Minagar’s profile.

    Dr. Minagar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.