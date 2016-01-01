See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD

Neurosurgery
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD

Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 250-7714
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Secondary Malignancies
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi to family and friends

    Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD.

    About Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1811293459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi’s profile.

    Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.