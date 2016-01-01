Overview of Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD

Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.