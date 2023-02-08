Overview of Dr. Ali Moinzadeh, MD

Dr. Ali Moinzadeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Moinzadeh works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal and Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.