Dr. Ali Moinzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moinzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Moinzadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Moinzadeh, MD
Dr. Ali Moinzadeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Moinzadeh works at
Dr. Moinzadeh's Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moinzadeh?
His support staff are excellent in terms of scheduling, kindness, and. answering questions. Derrin took her time explaining things to us and answering all of our questions. The surgical staff were second to none and Dr. Moinzadeh listened, told us what to expect and was kind and compassionate throughout all of our visits. Best surgeon ever! This is the guy you want if you need surgery and someone to guide you regarding a cancer diagnosis.
About Dr. Ali Moinzadeh, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1174535918
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Lahey Clinic, Urology Mass Gen Hosp, General Surgery
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moinzadeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moinzadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moinzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moinzadeh works at
Dr. Moinzadeh has seen patients for Prostate Removal and Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moinzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moinzadeh speaks French and Persian.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Moinzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moinzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moinzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moinzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.