Dr. Alireza Nami, MD
Overview of Dr. Alireza Nami, MD
Dr. Alireza Nami, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Nami's Office Locations
Joint & Muscle Medical Care332 Lillington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have multiple illness and he take care to treat me with caution when it comes to medication. He is very caring and compassionate about his job and patients. I have recommended him to 2 people already. The staff are courteous and get back to you in ample time.
About Dr. Alireza Nami, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1851312755
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nami has seen patients for Joint Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nami speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.