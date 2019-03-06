Dr. Alireza Nazeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Nazeri, MD
Overview
Dr. Alireza Nazeri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
ICA Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 2021, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3853Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The very best! Dr. Nazeri is extremely professional, caring and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him to anyone in need of his expertise!
About Dr. Alireza Nazeri, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306025143
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazeri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazeri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazeri has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazeri.
