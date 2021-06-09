Dr. Alireza Sadeghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadeghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Sadeghi, MD
Overview of Dr. Alireza Sadeghi, MD
Dr. Alireza Sadeghi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with LSU
Dr. Sadeghi works at
Dr. Sadeghi's Office Locations
Uptown Plastic Surgery Inc3434 Prytania St Ste 420, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 475-1000
Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Center4228 Houma Blvd Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 322-7435
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
- Touro Infirmary
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Sadeghi yesterday, for a consultation. I felt very relaxed with him. He discussed my case, in terms that I thoroughly understood, along with photos of the area that he was going to correct. I read the other reviews and they are absolutely right. He is a very kind person. As a patient, with parts of me that are not perfect, I felt maybe I would feel uncomfortable talking about this with a male physician. I was totally wrong. He has a calm, confident, compassionate manner. Not only do I feel comfortable talking to him, but also in his knowledge and technical abilities as a surgeon. I am glad I have the opportunity to leave a review. I work in the medical field. I did my research prior to selecting Dr. Sadeghi. I chose the right surgeon. Marina Costopoulos, New Orleans, La. June 8,2021
About Dr. Alireza Sadeghi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1235308099
Education & Certifications
- LSU
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadeghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadeghi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadeghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadeghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadeghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.