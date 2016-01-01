Overview

Dr. Alireza Sedarat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Sedarat works at Santa Monica Breast Care in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Achalasia and Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.