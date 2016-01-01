Dr. Alireza Sedarat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedarat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Sedarat, MD
Overview
Dr. Alireza Sedarat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Sedarat works at
Locations
Santa Monica Breast Care1223 16th St Ste 3100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 975-8373
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alireza Sedarat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedarat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sedarat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sedarat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedarat works at
Dr. Sedarat has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Achalasia and Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedarat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sedarat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedarat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedarat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedarat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.