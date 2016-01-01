Overview of Dr. Alireza Shirvani, MD

Dr. Alireza Shirvani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Nyack Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Shirvani works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AT PLAINVIEW in Plainview, NY with other offices in Roslyn Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.