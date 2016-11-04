Dr. Tabesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alireza Tabesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alireza Tabesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.
Dr. Tabesh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
White Memorial Medical Center1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 987-1301
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabesh?
Dr. Tabesh was very kind and considerate. He takes time in talking to patient and very professional. Very mild manner. ------------------- One thing that needs to improve is his office staff and coordination. Not very friendly and in-organize. Example, I was told before the day of my colonoscopy that my provider has not given the approval yet. But in fact, the office fax it to the wrong place and forgot all about it. The appointment was scheduled 3 wks prior to my colonoscopy.
About Dr. Alireza Tabesh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1356482392
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabesh works at
Dr. Tabesh has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabesh speaks Persian.
Dr. Tabesh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.