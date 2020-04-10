Overview of Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO

Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Tehrani works at Tehrani Plastic Surgery in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.