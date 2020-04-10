See All Plastic Surgeons in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (42)
Map Pin Small Apple Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO

Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Tehrani works at Tehrani Plastic Surgery in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
4.9 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD
4.8 (83)
View Profile
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
5.0 (146)
View Profile

Dr. Tehrani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Health Center
    18064 Wika Rd Ste 103, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 240-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Valley Hospital
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tehrani?

    Apr 10, 2020
    Dr. Tehrani and his staff are AMAZING! My results were above and beyond what I could have ever imagined. I needed a breast reduction, lift, and implants after losing 115lbs and having babies. Dr. Tehrani was very honest with his opinions on what he thought would have the best results for my situation and I am very thankful to have chosen a surgeon that genuinely cares about his patients. I still have one more surgery to go and I am looking forward to seeing the final results. Nicole was amazing and was there for me whenever I had a question or concern. My entire process has been amazing and I have felt so comfortable with the staff and Dr. Tehrani. I have a friend and family member that had work done so when it was finally my time I knew without a doubt that I wanted my surgery done by Tehrani Plastic Surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Tehrani you won't regret it! I have a new found confidence boost and I owe it all to Dr. Tehrani and his amazing staff.
    Breanna H. — Apr 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tehrani to family and friends

    Dr. Tehrani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tehrani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO.

    About Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588816425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tehrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tehrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tehrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tehrani works at Tehrani Plastic Surgery in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tehrani’s profile.

    Dr. Tehrani has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tehrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tehrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tehrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tehrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tehrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.