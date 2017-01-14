See All Urologists in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD

Urology
4.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Lake Jackson, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD

Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. 

Dr. Driscoll Berger works at Brazosport Womens Health PA in Lake Jackson, TX with other offices in Rapid City, SD, West Des Moines, IA and Festus, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Driscoll Berger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brazosport Womens Health PA
    115 Abner Jackson Pkwy Ste C, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 297-4140
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rapid City Regional Hospital
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 755-5700
  3. 3
    Des Moines Urology
    5950 University Ave Ste 341, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 875-9800
  4. 4
    Mercy Hospital Jefferson
    1400 US Highway 61, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 933-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 14, 2017
    Listens to your issues and explains options in terms you can understand.Solved my issues fast.Would highly recommend.
    Alan in Lake Jackson , TX — Jan 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD
    About Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619017043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll Berger has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driscoll Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

