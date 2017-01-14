Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD
Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX.
Dr. Driscoll Berger works at
Dr. Driscoll Berger's Office Locations
-
1
Brazosport Womens Health PA115 Abner Jackson Pkwy Ste C, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-4140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rapid City Regional Hospital353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
-
3
Des Moines Urology5950 University Ave Ste 341, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9800
-
4
Mercy Hospital Jefferson1400 US Highway 61, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 933-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Driscoll Berger?
Listens to your issues and explains options in terms you can understand.Solved my issues fast.Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Alisa Driscoll Berger, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1619017043
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driscoll Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driscoll Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driscoll Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driscoll Berger works at
Dr. Driscoll Berger has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driscoll Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.