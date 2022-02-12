Overview of Dr. Alisa Bowersock, DO

Dr. Alisa Bowersock, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with Mount Clemens Genl



Dr. Bowersock works at Southern Women s Care in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.