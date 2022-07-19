Overview

Dr. Alisa Femia, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Femia works at NYU Dermatologic Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.