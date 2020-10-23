Dr. Alisa Funke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Funke, MD
Overview
Dr. Alisa Funke, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Funke works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 829-7950Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funke?
Superb! My ear cancer was delicate. She was friendly and put me at ease. Very well qualified. I'm almost healed after 3 days. She employs a very good assistant who made certain I was extremely well prepared for after surgery care. Skin cancer almost killed my mother, my father also had it, so anyone with that history should stay close to Dr Funke. Jim, James M. Hoover, Captain, USAF Retired
About Dr. Alisa Funke, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1831229871
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Funke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Funke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funke works at
Dr. Funke has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Funke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.