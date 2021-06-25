See All Family Doctors in Carlsbad, CA
Dr. Alisa Little Hideg, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alisa Little Hideg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.

Dr. Little Hideg works at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy
    6860 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 931-6454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 25, 2021
So far, so good. No complaints. She spent a lot of time with me and listened to all my concerns. She had some good ideas of things I should try and was receptive to getting further testing performed.
Jun 25, 2021
About Dr. Alisa Little Hideg, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245365444
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

