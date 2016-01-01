Overview of Dr. Alisa LoSasso, MD

Dr. Alisa LoSasso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. LoSasso works at Dept of Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.